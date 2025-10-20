Witness appeal after fatal crash on A92 near Inverkeilor

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash on the A92 near Inverkeilor, Angus.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Sunday, (October 19), involving a red Renault Clio and a grey Nissan Juke.

A 22-year-old man, the driver of the Renault, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old woman, and the driver of the Nissan, a 66-year-old man, were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The road was closed and reopened at around 6am today (Monday).

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2243 of Sunday, 19 October, 2025.