Winter fundraising for Arbroath RNLI

After the huge success of the Summer Celebration Raffle, the Arbroath Lifeboat Fundraising Group is launching its Winter Raffle, writes Susan Ruark.

The raffle’s first prize will be The Chart Print ( by artist Avril Cunningham) depicting The RNLB “Inchcape” steering home to the safety of the Arbroath Harbour.

Second prize is a numbered squadron print of the ‘Inchcape’ - a very limited edition.

Third prize is £50, which would come in very handy at this time of the year, and a selection of other Christmas-type ‘cuddly toy’ prizes.

Raffle tickets cost £1 each or £5 per book, and are available now from any member of the lifeboat crew or from the station shop at the harbour, which is open daily between 1pm and 3pm.

The Prize Draw will take place on the evening of December 3 at the Arbroath Lifeboat Station – just in time for a special Christmas surprise for some lucky people.

Talking about Christmas, now that the ‘Glitter Ball television programme’ is on air we know that the countdown to the big day has certainly begun, so take the headache out of that last minute shopping list and come down to the Arbroath Lifeboat Shop at the harbour for a wee browse.

The annual RNLI Big Christmas Card Weekend Sale will be held on Friday (October 18) until Sunday (October 20) from 10am-4pm.

With an extremely busy summer/autumn season the shop, which opens daily from 1-3pm, has been going like a fair recently and has kept Mary Gerrard, volunteer shop manager, extremely busy ordering and re-ordering stock.

Customers can rest assured that the the shop’s shelves will be brimming with a good selection of Christmas Cards, 2025 Calendars and lots of interesting and unusual bits and pieces – all ready to ease that festive shopping headache.

Hopefully you will be able to tick off a few items from that never-ending shopping list well before Santa arrives – and we look forward to welcoming you for a browse round our ‘new look’ shop and to a busy weekend of happy shoppers.