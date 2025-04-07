Windfall for Angus well-being projects with SSEN grants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of projects which support health and well-being in Angus have received financial windfalls from a new community benefit fund set up by SSEN Transmission.

The 10 organisations have each received up to £5000 from the East Coast 400kV Overhead Line Upgrade Local Fund, which SSEN says represents a major step towards what is expected to be over £100m in funding for communities across the north of Scotland.

With a total value of £252,000, it is the transmission network operator’s first local fund for communities near to new and upgraded infrastructure, with many more local funds expected to follow.

It covers projects based along the 170km route of the existing East Coast overhead line from Kintore in Aberdeenshire to north-east Clackmannanshire, which is being upgraded from 275kV to 400kV operation.

​Bob Baldie, Angus Young Engineers chairperson, with one of the group’s electric car kits.

Among the successful recipients are Angus Young Engineers, which has received £3930 towards a new electric kit car that budding engineers will be able to build and race, picking up valuable skills on the way.

Environmental charity Sustainable Kirriemuir has also been awarded £4308 to purchase a folding e-bike, promoting active travel in the local community.

Bob Baldie, Angus Young Engineers chairpeson, said: “Thanks to this funding we’ve now got a second Greenpower kit car on the go, which means eight more young people can get hands-on with building, racing, and learning real-world engineering skills.

“The energy, excitement, and teamwork in our Mechanics Den has gone through the roof – this backing is a real boost for our mission to inspire future engineers and keep innovation rolling.”

Christina Turtle, Sustainable Kirriemuir’s active & sustainable travel officer, added: "We are over the moon to have received an award from the SSEN Transmission East Coast Fund to help us expand our fleet of e-bikes and provide a much-needed storage solution for them.

“Kirriemuir is such a hilly town, and having these e-bikes available to borrow is a great way of encouraging people to get more active and build their cycling confidence.

"I'm really excited to see who wants to borrow our new folding e-bike first, and how it might transform the way they travel."

The other successful projects are: The Alba Explorers Centre for Outdoor Innovation CIC (£4792); Kirriemuir Youth Project (£5000); Kirrie Connections (£5000); Kanzen for Life (£4500); Kirriemuir Thistle Community Football Club (£5000); Westmuir Community Development Fund (£3940); Adoption and Fostering Group Angus (£1616) and Strathmore Community Rugby Trust (£4142).

Christianna Logan, SSEN Transmission’s customers and stakeholders director, said: “There has been significant interest in the fund since its launch in November, and the standard of applications has been very high.

"We’d like to thank all those who applied, and our congratulations go to the projects that have been successful.

“We’re now looking forward to seeing the positive impact of this funding in communities across Angus.”