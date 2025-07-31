Well-loved Arbroath family business celebrates 25 years

A well-loved Arbroath business is marking the 25th year since its foundation and is planning a family-friendly event tomorrow (Friday) to celebrate.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashbrook Nursery, Garden Centre and Café, on the outskirts of the town, opened in following a change of premises for the existing business of Anne and Joe Webster.

The couple first started a market garden in 1987, growing mostly bedding plants and cut flowers for wholesale to local businesses. Joe’s brother, Francis Webster, joined the business in 2000 as it moved to its current location - opposite RM Condor - at which point Ashbrook Nursery took root.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From just two employees when it opened, Ashbrook has gradually grown into a substantial enterprise with a well-stocked garden centre, a popular café and now almost 40 staff, including the next generation of the Webster family.

​Joe and Anne Webster started their business in 1987 with a market garden.

While Ashbrook has continued to grow as a business, Anne and Joe have stuck to their roots with most of the plants in the garden centre grown on site. This commitment extends to the café with virtually all the cooking and baking homemade too.

Anne said: “Twenty five years have flown by, but it is satisfying to look back at what has been achieved in that time. We have been lucky to have had such enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and friendly staff who have helped shape Ashbrook.

"We must thank our customers and the local community whose support and encouragement has helped drive the business forward. These connections with our customer base are what makes Ashbrook a special place to work. It is incredibly rewarding to see them enjoying their visits and to share our enthusiasm for plants - or cake - with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the anniversary, Ashbrook is holding a celebratory event - ‘Live on the Lawn’ - in collaboration with Arbroath deli Smithies and local band Funk & Disorderly. Further details, including booking information, can be found on its website.

For more information about Ashbrook, go to www.ashbrooknursery.co.uk or contact [email protected] | 01241 873 408.