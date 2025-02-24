Well-being event in Forfar to support mental health among farming community

​The free event is open to members of the Angus farming community.

A new project to help promote positive mental health in the local farming community, is being brought to Forfar next month.

Farmstrong Scotland, the well-being charity for farmers and crofters, is launching Blether Together Live, a series of informal events designed to help people step off the farm, meet others in the industry and enjoy an evening of good food, great conversation and inspiring stories.

The live events build on the success of Blether Together, the well-being podcast that has been travelling across Scotland since its launch last April, sharing real-life experiences from farmers and crofters.

Thousands of listeners have tuned in to the first nine episodes to hear about the highs and lows of farming life and the small changes that can make a big difference to well-being.

Now, Blether Together Live is taking these conversations on the road, with three events confirmed for this spring, in Haddington and Inverness as well as Forfar, all hosted by former BBC presenter Sarah Stephen, who also hosts the podcast series.

On Wednesday, March 5, the series will come to Strathmore Rugby Club, where Sarah will host guest speakers Jim Smith and Robert Gilchrist.

The format will be relaxed, with time to chat over food and enjoy the company of others who understand the realities of farming and crofting. With loneliness and isolation common challenges in the industry, Farmstrong Scotland is committed to providing opportunities for people to connect and share experiences.

Alix Ritchie, programme director, said: “Whether it’s picking up a new idea, hearing something that just clicks, or simply having a laugh, these gatherings really do make a difference.

“What makes Blether Together Live special is that many of the voices you’ll hear on the night will already be familiar. Some speakers have shared their stories on the podcast or in our blogs, and now, they’ll be bringing those experiences to life in person. There’s something really powerful about hearing directly from people in the industry who have been through similar highs and lows and are willing to share what’s helped them along the way.”

The event is free, but booking is essential. Visit Farmstrong Scotland’s website to secure your place: https://www.farmstrongscotland.org.uk/events.