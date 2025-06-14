Warning to stay safe near Angus watercourses this summer

The warnings follow instances of antisocial behaviour at some Scottish Water reservoirs.

Scottish Water is urging people to stay safe this summer and behave responsibly and avoid taking risks around Angus’s watercourses such as reservoirs, rivers, lochs and beaches.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest figures from the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) show that in 2024 there were a total of 33 accidental drownings in Scotland and 193 across the UK. They also show that, in the past five years, there have been 244 accidental drownings in Scotland, including 20 children.

The call from Scottish Water for people to stay safe follows some recent antisocial and dangerous behaviour by groups of young people at reservoirs across the country. This has included irresponsibly managed campfires, vandalism, littering and diving from water towers which are working parts of reservoirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s chief operating officer, said: “While people should enjoy any good weather we have this summer and take pleasure around beautiful lochs, reservoirs, rivers and beaches, it’s absolutely vital they stay safe at all times and behave responsibly.

“As a number of tragic deaths in Scotland in recent years have shown, safety is a serious issue in all bodies of water. At reservoirs, while the water may look harmless, there are many hidden dangers. We need to ensure everyone is aware of these hazards.”

Deep, cold water is a particular danger at reservoirs. Many are in remote locations, meaning there is a lack of immediate assistance and mobile phone reception can be poor.

The company’s reservoir safety advice is also targeted at pet owners. One of the biggest concerns with dog owners is when their dog gets in trouble in water and the owner dives in to help. Sometimes the dog survives but the owner does not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK), is backing Scottish Water’s advice and is launching its annual national Drowning Prevention Week campaign from June 14-21.

Matt Croxall, interim charity director, said: “In the last five years, only 39% of those who accidentally drowned in Scotland intended to be in the water, highlighting how easy it is to unexpectedly get into trouble.”

Further safety information can be found at https://www.scottishwater.co.uk/watersafety or by telephoning 0800 0778778.

With 42% of Scottish accidental drowning occurring between May and August, RLSS UK’s Drowning Prevention Week is timed to ensure families, educators and leisure operators across Scotland have the opportunity to discuss water safety with children and teenagers, just ahead of the school summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Croxall added: “With the summer holidays coming and families enjoying staycations across popular destinations in Scotland, it is even more vital that everyone has a strong understanding of what to do if you find yourself or someone else in trouble in the water.

"Bringing water safety to the forefront of everyone’s mind, Drowning Prevention Week equips people with the appropriate skills and knowledge to be summer ready when it comes to being safe in and around water.”

Also supporting Scottish Water’s call, Carlene McAvoy, Senior Policy Manager, at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), said: “Every drowning is a heartbreaking and preventable loss that deeply affects families and communities across Scotland. As summer approaches and more people spend time near water, we’re encouraging everyone to take a moment to remember the Water Safety Code: Stop and Think, Spot the Dangers; Stay Together, Stay Close; and In an Emergency, Call 999.

“These simple steps can genuinely save lives. Water Safety Scotland remains committed to supporting communities and partners with free educational resources and clear, consistent messaging—because keeping people safe around water is something we all have a role in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Mills, Scottish Water’s Land Strategy Team Manager, said: “As part of localised PAWS groups (Partnership Approach to Water Safety), we are

working closely with Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and local councils to deliver joint patrols, school talks, and attend community events – all aimed at promoting water safety and responsible behaviour.

“All of this complements our social media campaigns and our onsite safety signage which we’d encourage everyone to take a moment to read and follow the guidance when visiting.”

Meanwhile, the vision of the Learn to Swim National Framework - a unique partnership between Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming - is to create ‘Generation Swim’, a generation of safer and competent swimmers, who will also experience the wider health and social benefits swimming can offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safety in and around water is a key element of this partnership and learning to swim is hugely important to help people be safer whether they are at their local pool, at the beach on holiday or just to help them be able to enjoy Scotland’s miles of rivers, lochs, coastal waters and reservoirs, and do so safely.

The Learn to Swim National Framework creates inclusive, supportive, and quality environments in which people can learn to swim regardless of their age, ability or skill level.

This is being delivered by 38 leisure trusts and aquatic providers in more than 165 pools across Scotland, with over 83,000 children and adults currently learning to swim each week.

Drowning prevention is one of the main objectives and in June each year the Learn to Swim programme does a major water safety push to coincide with Drowning Prevention Week.