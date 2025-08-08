Warning to beware of scam text messages

Angus residents are being warned by a leading charity to be on their guard against scam text messages claiming that they are about to miss out on help with their heating bills.

Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the national consumer advice service consumeradvice.scot, said anyone receiving such a message should delete it and report it to them.

The fake texts previously appeared to be circulating only in England and Wales, but scammers are now targeting people north of the border.

The messages, which claim to come from the UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), urge recipients to apply for the ‘Winter Heating Allowance’ through a fake website.

​Hazel Knowles, from Advice Direct Scotland.

It is thought that the scam originated in the wake of the UK Government’s announcement about the Winter Fuel Payment in June, a benefit which applies in England and Wales.

In Scotland, the separate Winter Heating Payment is administered by Social Security Scotland, and no application is required.

Payments are made automatically and directly to those who are eligible.

Hazel Knowles, consumer project lead at Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Anyone who receives a suspicious text message should avoid clicking on links, never share personal or banking details, and report the scam immediately.

“If you are unsure about any message or wish to report a scam, our consumeradvice.scot team is here to help.

“You can contact our expert advisers on 0808 164 6000 and they will be happy to assist you."