Walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s charity

​The Will family, who will be taking part in their seventh walk.

People across Angus are being encouraged to sign up for a fundraising walk that pays tribute to people with dementia.

Alzheimer Scotland’s Memory Walk 2025 will take place on Sunday, June 29 to raise vital funds to support dementia care, research and improvements in brain health.

The event at RPC Dundee in Caird Park, allows participants to walk in memory of loved ones affected by the illness.

Tickets cost just £10 for adults, and children can be registered for free. Sponsorship pages can be set up quickly and easily to be shared with family, friends and colleagues.

Every penny raised will help people with dementia and their carers, as well as supporting better brain health for everyone in Scotland.

Among those taking part in this year’s event are the ‘Will Clan’ from Dundee who are walking in memory of Jack Will. This will be their seventh Memory Walk together, having fundraised every year since 2019. The walkers include three generations of Jack’s family.

Jeni Sinclair, Alzheimer Scotland Dementia Advisor in Dundee, said: “We are delighted to host this Memory Walk in Dundee. It is such a special event and it will be wonderful to walk alongside our supporters again in the local community. Scotland’s Memory Walk has always had a wonderful ability to bring people together.

To find out more and to sign up visit memorywalk.alzscot.org.