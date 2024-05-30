Victim Support Scotland seeking volunteers in Arbroath area

Volunteers are being asked to commit just a few hours each week.

Volunteers from the Arbroath area are being sought to help a national charity to support victims and witnesses of crime in the area.

Victim Support Scotland (VSS), an independent charity that provides free and tailored support to anyone affected by crime in Scotland, is urging local people to sign up to help deliver much-needed emotional and practical support to the people who need it.

VSS provides a range of support to individuals and families dealing with the impact of crime in Scotland, such as providing advice during visits to court to help demystify the process providing emotional support, signposting specialist or professional services or just being there to listen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By committing just a few hours each week, volunteers can have a transformative impact, and, once enrolled, they receive comprehensive hands-on training and day-to-day support to ensure they have the skills and resources to provide the required support.

Josh Mowatt, who oversees volunteer operations in Arbroath, said volunteering with VSS allows people to make a positive impact on people in their community.

He said: “VSS offers flexible hours, with a new four hour volunteering initiative now available. There are also opportunities in a variety of locations and parts of organisation.

“It’s crucial that we continue to offer our services to victims and witnesses impacted by crime so they can move forward with their lives. I urge anyone interested in making a difference and helping others to get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of the level of training and support required, as well as the relationships built with people affected by crime, VSS asks that volunteers provide a minimum amount of time over a year and has recently developed a more flexible way of volunteering.

Kate Wallace, VSS chief executive, said: “Our new four-hours per week initiative opens up even more options for full-time workers, students and stay-at-home parents to make volunteering with VSS work around their lives. We hope this will allow more people to spend a small amount of time helping others and making a real difference in people’s lives.”