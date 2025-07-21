V&A event opens doors for Montrose-based maker

​Jane Haselden, who will exhibit her work at V&A Dundee next weekend.

An Angus-based basket weaver, inspired by the region’s beaches and woodlands, is set to exhibit her work at V&A Dundee as part of a national celebration of Scottish creativity.

Jane Haselden, who moved to Montrose from Orkney with her husband and five children nearly a year ago, creates decorative pieces reflecting the natural world around her.

Through her business, Five in the Nest, Jane uses locally gathered natural materials, including sea glass, shells, pottery and woodland finds gathered during coastal and woodland walks, as well as plants from her garden, to produce natural dyes for plant fibres.

Since settling in Angus, Jane, who is self-taught, has also incorporated locally-sourced linen thread, a nod to the area’s rich agricultural heritage. She will showcase her baskets and basketry vessels, some of which contain items foraged locally, at the three-day Tea Green Summer Design Market at V&A Dundee.

The market will run from Friday, July 25, to Sunday, July 27, from 10am to 5pm, with Jane attending on Friday and Saturday.

She said: “Whether materials, colours or patterns, everything is inspired by what I see when I’m out and about. We absolutely love exploring Angus and are so grateful to live by the coast. There’s no doubt the internet offers fantastic opportunities but during our five years on Orkney it was difficult to attend craft fairs or connect with people in person.”

Now in its 11th year, Tea Green Events has become a major platform for independent Scottish designers. This month’s event will feature around 60 of Scotland’s most talented creatives.

Joanne McFadyen, founder and a graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, said: “V&A Dundee holds a special place in our journey. While our markets are now established across Scotland, securing V&A Dundee back in 2019 was a pivotal moment for us. We’re delighted to welcome Jane and her beautiful, nature-inspired baskets to our growing creative community.”

For more information visit www.teagreenevents.co.uk or www.Fiveinthenest.com