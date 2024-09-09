Update on closing stage of Forfar's broadband upgrade

​Dave Doogan is pictured with members of GoFibre's executive team at a site in Forfar. (Pic: Chris Scott Photography)

Local MP Dave Doogan recently saw for himself the progress being made on the full fibre broadband network being installed in Forfar by GoFibre.

With build in the area set to wrap up this month, more than 6000 homes and businesses will have access to the ultra-fast speeds and reliability of GoFibre’s broadband network.

The independent provider began construction in late 2023, as part of the broadband firm’s aim to bridge the digital divide across rural Scotland. Recent data reveals just how critical a mission this is, with only 35% of homes in rural Scotland having access to full-fibre broadband.

This effort to enhance connectivity and give customers extra choice brings benefits to the region, providing residents and businesses with the choice of a significantly faster and more reliable broadband connection.

In addition to improving digital connectivity, the company has supported rural economic development while building in the area and recruited local talent who live in the area.

Mr Doogan met with team members and was given a demonstration of how the network is constructed and how its impact is being felt by both businesses and residents.

Mr Doogan said: “It was great to see the progress that GoFibre have made with their full fibre broadband network in Forfar. Many communities here in Angus and Perthshire Glens have been overlooked by traditional broadband companies leaving them with poor connections that are a pain for households and a real problem for local businesses trying to compete.

“The work that GoFibre are doing will provide thousands of homes and businesses with hugely improved broadband and will make a meaningful difference to so many people’s lives here locally.”

Andy Hepburn, GoFibre’s chief operating officer, added: “We know that historically, areas like Forfar have not had access to broadband speeds that match those available in cities. Bringing this new level of digital connectivity to the area will help close the digital divide, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits come to fruition.”