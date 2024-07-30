Unique piece of Arbroath's architectural heritage up for sale

​The Elms will be sold by auction on August 22.

A unique building among Angus’s architectural heritage has come on the market and is due to be auctioned off later this month.

The Elms, on Arbroath’s Cairnie Road, will go under the hammer with a starting bid of £350,000, which sellers Auction House says presents an excellent opportunity for builders and developers.

A stunning two-storey French Gothic Style building which was originally constructed for the mill-owning Corsar family, it boasts a rich history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It served as a hotel until World War Two, when it was requisitioned by the War Office. Subsequently, it became a children’s home under the Worldwide Evangelisation Crusade.

Designed by renowned architect William Leiper, best known for Templeton’s Carpet Factory in Glasgow, The Elms represents a rare chance to own a piece of architectural heritage.

It was previously granted planning permission to convert into six flats and five dwelling houses, but the permission has since lapsed. The property is now ready for a new developer to envision and execute a magnificent transformation.

It has undergone significant works in the last three years, including full asbestos removal, extensive roof repairs and structural enhancements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandi Cooper, Auction House Scotland managing director, said: “With repairs already started, this is a brilliant opportunity for a developer or investor to continue the works and turn this beautiful historic building into something amazing again.

“Situated close to some of the country’s best golf courses, the property would make a fabulous luxury hotel.”

The Elms is due to go under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s next in-room auction at 2pm on August 22 at the Radisson Red Hotel, Tunnel Street, Glasgow.

The proceedings will also be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, and telephone and proxy bidding are also available.

All bidders are required to register before participating.