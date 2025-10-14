Trust extends programme to help young people into employment

Montrose Community Trust has launched the next phase of its Sports Employability Programme (SEP), following a successful employers’ briefing that brought together businesses, public bodies, and community partners from across Angus and beyond.

Representatives from organisations including GSK, Montrose Port Authority, Angus Council, Montrose Academy, Murray Taylor, Montrose Athletics Club, Brechin Community Football Trust, and Montrose FC attended the event, and were united by one clear message: the need for more work-ready young people who can confidently step into the local workforce.

Using the universal appeal of sport as a hook, SEP engages young people aged 16–25 and helps them to develop the key skills employers are looking for, from project management, budgeting, and marketing, to communication, teamwork, and leadership.

The event was attended by representatives from local businesses​ and organisations

The programme complements participants’ existing commitments at school, college, or university, providing a practical pathway into work, further education, or even self-employment.

Chris Platt, community trust CEO, said: “There’s a real appetite across our community to help young people succeed. The passion for sport gives us an incredible platform. We can use it to teach business and life skills in a way that’s relevant, accessible, and genuinely inspiring. What makes SEP special is the collaboration around it: employers, schools, clubs, and community partners all pulling in the same direction to create opportunities.”

The community trust aims to achieve exceptionally high success rates in helping participants move into their first jobs or another positive destination.

Young people interested in joining the programme, or employers keen to support the initiative, can get in touch with Montrose Community Trust directly or visit montrosect.org.uk.