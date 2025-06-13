Tributes to City legend Grievsie
Allan, who celebrated his 80th birthday last year, served the club for over 50 years, having the kit room named in his honour two years ago.
At the end of last season he was presented with a special recognition award for his decades of service and was able to attend Glebe Park to receive it in person.
A club statement read: “‘Grievsie’ dedicated over five decades of his life to Brechin City and left a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.
"He was a highly respected figure across Scottish football and a ‘well kent’ face across management committees, coaches, players and supporters alike.
"He also assisted the late Tommy Gilmartin at the midweek physio sessions which attracted both players and the public from all over the county and even further afield.
"His passing undoubtedly leaves a large hole at Brechin City and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”
Hundreds of tributes were paid to a Brechin City “legend” on social media.
Queen’s Park boss Sean Crighton, a former City player, wrote: “So sad to hear this! Thoughts are with his family and friends. A great man, who was the heart and sole of Brechin City.”
Another ex-City man Graham Hay added: “RIP Grievsie. I remember signing from Lochee and Grievsie made me feel right at home.
"Most I've ever enjoyed my football and best moments in my career down to folk like Grievsie. Huge loss and won't be replaced.”
Allan is survived by son Ewan, daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandchildren Ceri and Cai.
His funeral will be held at Parkgrove Crematorium near Friockheim on Wednesday, June 18, at 10.30am.
There is a request for family flowers only, but donations can be made for Pulmonary Fibrosis.