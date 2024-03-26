Tribute to community councillor's four decades’ service

Pictured (l-r) are Depute Provost Linda Clark, Ivan Laird, Provost Brian Boyd and Councillor Ronnie Proctor.

Ivan Laird has been a steadfast member of Kirriemuir Landward East Community Council for almost 45 years, serving now and for most of that time as its chairman.

In recognition of Mr Laird’s commitment to his community, the Provost held a Civic Lunch where he presented him with a certificate of appreciation, in the company of Kirriemuir & Dean Councillor and former Provost Ronnie Proctor, and Depute Provost Councillor Linda Clark.

Provost Boyd said: “Ivan’s dedication to the well-being of the Kirriemuir community is truly unparalleled.

“I know I speak on behalf of Angus Provosts, leaders and colleagues past and present, as well as the wider community, in offering Ivan our deepest gratitude. His selfless contributions have made a lasting and positive impact on the Kirriemuir community. That is even more extraordinary as, being a farmer, he tirelessly worked the land over that time and still lends a helping hand at 87-years-old.”

Mr Laird also served as a Special Constable for 28 years, earning the Gold Charter on his retirement. An Elder of the Glens and Kirriemuir Parish, he has been a prison visitor, been closely involved in the local Scout movement, and was on the board of the Angus Housing Association for several years.

Cllr Proctor said: “Ivan is not only is a great family man, farmer, and businessman he is also a pillar of the community and an example to all. It was a great privilege and honour for me to recommend Mr Laird to be recognised for his achievements.

