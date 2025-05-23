Town board workshops to help shape Arbroath's future
They present a chance to have a say on how the £20m of UK Government levelling up funding will be spent.
The board is working with three design consultancies to facilitate these workshops – Stirling Developments, Voigt Architects, and Collective Architecture - who will present how some of the suggestions put forward at the consultations last year could look, and will look for more input on how they could be developed.
In June three more workshops will focus on ‘Developing Your Ideas’ that were discussed at the May workshops, then in July the last three workshops will focus on ‘Finalising Your Ideas’.
A spokesperson said: “The workshops are open to all and we hope to see as many people there as possible – your thoughts matter. You can come for the full session or feel free to just drop in.”
All the workshops will take place in the Old & Abbey Church Hall as follows:-
May 28, 6pm-9pm: Mixed-Use Community hub | Regenerate the town centre and high street | Victoria Park and cliffs
May 29, 6pm-9pm: Harbour area | Parks, food production and wellbeing | Connections between town assets and tourist trail
May 31, 12pm-3pm: Charity Hub | West Links park | Overnight facilities, hotels, campervans and campsites
