Thrill-seekers sought for annual charity abseil off the Forth Bridge

Angus thrill-seekers are being urged to sign up for a fundraising ‘bucket list’ event for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

One of Scotland’s most thrilling fundraising events – the Forth Bridge Abseil – is back for one time only in 2025.

Daredevils are being encouraged to sign up for the chance to descend from the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The event, run in partnership with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty, will take place on September 28. The charity supports the 1 in 5 people across Scotland living with chest, heart and stroke conditions to live their lives to the full, and aims to reach 175,000 people per year by 2028.

The abseil will take place on September 28.

Last year almost 800 braved the bridge across two events, raising over £390,000 for all participating charities.

Heather McCann, CHSS community, event and corporate fundraising manager at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “The Forth Bridge Abseil is the biggest fundraising event of the year for us with hundreds of people taking part to abseil from this iconic location to raise funds for their chosen charity.

This is the ultimate thrill-seeking challenge backed up with spectacular views across the Firth of Forth.

"We’d urge anyone looking to challenge themselves for good to sign up today.”

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland’s director of engineering and asset management, added: "The bridge's distinctive architecture and impressive height provide a stunning backdrop for this challenge.

"As custodians, it's a privilege to offer people the chance to experience it from such a unique perspective and make unforgettable memories.

Colin Hardie, construction superintendent at Balfour Beatty, said: “Since it launched over 20 years ago, the abseil event has raised millions for those living with chest, heart, and stroke conditions and Long Covid.

"We look forward to making this year’s the biggest and most successful to date.”

Details at Forth Bridge Abseil - Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (chss.org.uk)