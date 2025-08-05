The search is on for the country's best worst football team

Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' has been crowned the most ‘Sunday League’ moment to ever happen on a football pitch by Scottish football fans, and the revelation comes as Specsavers begins a new search for Britain's Best Worst Team.

According to a poll of 2000 football fans, the infamous act against England in 1986 topped the list, followed by Luis Suárez's inexplicable bite on Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup, and David Beckham's red card for kicking out at Diego Simeone in 1998.

The research found that over three quarters of Scottish respondents believe these memorable moments are part of what makes football iconic, even if they are unfair. Over a third prefer football when it is “unpredictable and chaotic”, as opposed to 20% who would rather a 'fair and structured' contest.

It also revealed that many Scottish amateur players had experienced their own horrors on the football pitch.

​The Tunley Athletic team with darts player Luke Littler.

It is precisely these relatable grassroots blunders that inspire Specsavers' Best Worst Team initiative, a nationwide hunt for team in most need of a helping hand. The lucky winners can look forward to incredible once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will have them feeling like Premier League stars.

Last year, Specsavers helped Somerset side Tunley Athletic. After losing all 26 games and shipping 137 more goals than they scored, Tunley needed some serious TLC. Enter an all-star cast including darts sensation Luke Littler, England's Ella Toone, and Gary Neville, who rolled up their sleeves to deliver everything from elite training sessions to some much-needed confidence boosters. Craig Doughty, Tunley Athletic chairman, said: “While it sounds funny to say it, being crowned Specsavers Best Worst Team is honestly the best thing that ever happened to us! The lads couldn't believe it when Specsavers rolled up with all the support, the money-can't buy experiences surpassed all our expectations – they were on another level!

“The whole community is still buzzing, and we've got loads of new players for the new season. Sometimes being rubbish at football really pays off."

