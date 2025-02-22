The RNLI is on a recruitment drive for its beach lifeguard service

​St Andrews is one of the beaches covered by the RNLI’s lifeguard service.

The RNLI Lifeguards Scotland team are recruiting focused and dedicated individuals eager to add ‘Lifesaver’ to their CV this summer.

The charity is looking for enthusiastic individuals for a unique opportunity to make a difference, helping to ensure the water is safe for people to enjoy.

With world-class RNLI training and plenty of development opportunities available, successful applicants will be able to build valuable skills working under pressure in a challenging but incredibly rewarding role.

These skills in teamwork, leadership and problem-solving areas are easily transferred into other job roles, especially within the emergency services.

Focused, vigilant, proactive and approachable, RNLI lifeguards can complete a 400m pool swim in under 7½ minutes, the first 200m of which must be completed in under 3½ minutes.

Lifeguards must also have the ability to complete a 200m beach run in under 40 seconds.

Applicants musts also hold a National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification (NVBLQ) or equivalent or ILS Beach/Surf Lifeguard qualification or equivalent. Full details of the criteria can be found at https://lifesavingjobs.rnli.org/become-a-lifeguard/requirements-and-training

While operating nationwide, currently in the north east, the lifeguard service covers Broughty Ferry beach and several in Fife.

Lee Fisher, lifeguard experience manager, said: “Beach lifeguarding is a great opportunity and a very rewarding role that changes lives – including your own.

“Our lifeguards range from teenagers all the way up to lifesavers in their 70s, as long as you meet the fitness requirements and you are over 16, there could be a role for you.

“The job also has great paths for progression. We have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams, and the skills you gain can make an ideal first step towards many careers. It’s a great opportunity whether you want a rewarding summer job or to pursue a career in lifesaving.”

Further information can be found at https://lifesavingjobs.rnli.org/become-a-lifeguard.