The public are being reminded that there are only a few days left to have their say on proposals to relocate the police station in Forfar and dispose of the current station.

Police Scotland launched a public consultation to gather the views of the local community on Monday, July 29 and has received 96 responses so far. The consultation will close on Monday (August 26).

Tayside Division’s Support Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has already submitted their view on our proposals. We’ve had almost 100 responses on our public consultation and it’s extremely important to hear what the community thinks.

“The consultation is open until the start of next week and it would be helpful to us to hear from as many people as possible. I would therefore urge anyone who hasn’t already provided feedback to submit their comments.

“As highlighted in July, due to long term building issues and storm damage, our station at West High Street is not in great condition. The building has sustained significant structural damage, which would incur significant costs to repair, which would not be making good use of public money.

“We therefore launched our consultation on proposals to relocate the local policing team to alternative premises within the Forfar area and then dispose of the current building. Our main proposal is to relocate to William Wallace House, in Orchardbank Business Park, which is a more modern and fit for purpose building and could provide a good base in which to serve the wider Angus area.

“If our proposals go ahead, there would be no change to the delivery of policing services and there would be no changes to the local policing team. We are committed to remaining within the area and continuing to provide a service to the Forfar and wider Angus area.

“Please do take the time to engage with our consultation process and comment via our engagement hub. The deadline to provide feedback is Monday, 26 August, 2024. We are absolutely committed to listening to the wider views so we can shape the delivery of policing across Angus.”

https://consult.scotland.police.uk/strategy-insight-and-innovation/involving-you-in-the-future-of-our-estate/

Trade unions, statutory staff associations, and impacted staff will be fully consulted on any proposed change to working locations.