‘Thank you’ event for Montrosians as broadband milestone reached

GoFibre is celebrating a major milestone in Montrose with more than 1000 customers now enjoying ultra-fast full fibre broadband, and has organised a special celebratory event this weekend.

The company has teamed up with local ice cream shop, Scoops of Moo this Saturday (May 17) to show its appreciation for the local community.

Between 1pm and 3.30pm residents and businesses are invited to experience the full flavour of full fibre at Scoops of Moo on the town’s high street, when guests can meet the GoFibre team to learn more about the benefits of ultra-fast full fibre broadband.

The first 20 guests through the door to register their interest with the Scottish broadband provider via the online sign-up will be able to enjoy a complimentary ice cream or treat of their choice.

Dennis Laidlaw, Scoops of Moo owner, will be crafting a special mint choc ice cream in GoFibre’s signature minty green, aptly named ‘Digby’s ultra mint’, which will be available exclusively for the weekend.

Everyone who purchases one of the special GoFibre ice creams will be gifted a pair of stylish GoFibre sunglasses. In addition to the sweet treats, GoFibre will host an exclusive competition for Montrose residents, offering one lucky attendee the chance to win two years of free broadband.

Dennis Laidlaw, who operates two businesses using GoFibre, said: "As a business owner, reliable and fast internet is crucial, and GoFibre has consistently delivered exceptional service. We like to think of ourselves as part of the local community so we’re more than happy to celebrate this milestone and share our fantastic flavours with everyone who’s able to attend."

Andy Hepburn, GoFibre chief operating officer, said: "Reaching the milestone of 1000 customers in Montrose is more than just a number to us - it's a testament to the trust and support we've received from the local community.

“This event is our way of saying a big thank you to everyone in Montrose and surrounding areas who have welcomed us with open arms and chosen GoFibre. We’re excited for what the future holds and look forward to connecting with more of you as we continue to grow."

GoFibre is committed to giving back to local businesses and charities within key build communities. In July 2023, it launched the GoFurther Fund to support charities in Aberdeenshire and Angus, including Kirrie Connections and North East Sensory Services (NESS).

Dedicated to improving the quality of life for those with sensory impairments, NESS used the funding to support five community groups in Forfar, Brechin, Kirriemuir, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. Meanwhile Kirrie Connections, a support hub for people living with dementia and their unpaid carers, used the donation to enhance its Pathfinder Project, offering creative arts activities to local service users.

Through the GoFurther Fund, GoFibre was able to provide both charities with £3000 of support, ensuring these essential services continue to benefit the region.

Angus residents can check the availability of GoFibre’s services by visiting www.gofibre.co.uk/check-availability.