Tannadice pupil has MSPs in fits of laughter in national competition

Angus primary school pupil Kai Allett had MSPs in fits of laughter recently at the grand final of a national joke-telling competition.

Organised by the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT), the final of VoiceBox, held at the Scottish Parliament and hosted by Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone MSP, featured 32 pupils from across Scotland, with a regional winner representing each local authority.

Kai Allett, a Primary 3 pupil at Tannadice Primary School, performed his joke live before an audience of MSPs, families, and supporters. VoiceBox was created by the RCSLT to spotlight the importance of early speech, language and communication development and the power of speech and language therapy, raising awareness of the vital role communication plays in a child’s confidence, learning, and life outcomes.

Kai’s joke which earned a place in the final, was: “I asked my sister to throw a dart at a map of the world and wherever it lands we are spending two weeks on vacation – turns out we are spending two weeks behind the fridge!”

​Kai delivers his joke to the audience at the Scottish Parliament.

Although his joke was not the overall winner, Kai, along with the other finalists, received £100 worth of books from sponsors Collins Big Cat, the UK’s leading whole-school primary reading programme.

Glenn Carter, head of RCSLT Scotland, said: “Speech, language and communication are essential skills that underpin a child’s learning, relationships, and long-term opportunities. VoiceBox shines a light on this by showing what children can achieve when they’re supported to express themselves.”

Ms Johnstone added: “It was a pleasure to welcome so many young people from across Scotland to their Parliament. Following a strong nation-wide competition, I want to congratulate all our finalists. The effort, imagination and thought that went into their contributions was extremely impressive. I’m pleased that once again the Parliament was able to support such a worthwhile competition.”

Ezra Pasifull, Primary Three, from Oakbank Primary School in Perth and Kinross, was crowned Scotland’s funniest young comedian after leaving MSPs in stitches.

The winning joke, delivered with confidence and impeccable timing, was: "I bought 10 bees but the beekeeper gave me 11 bees. I asked him why there is an extra bee and he said, because that one’s a Free Bee!”

The overall winner’s school received £500 worth of Collins Big Cat books, while the runner-up, Freya McVie Branley from St Winning’s Primary School in North Ayrshire, and third-place winner, Craig Speirs from Shortlees Primary School in East Ayrshire, were awarded £200 worth of books for their schools.

In addition, the top three finalists received toy gift cards – £100 for the winner, £75 for second place, and £50 for third place.

For more information about VoiceBox visit: www.rcslt.org/scotland/voicebox/

