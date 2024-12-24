Take a few small steps to stay safe this party season
Many people will be out and about at parties and nights out and, in amongst all the fun and festivities, it’s important to take extra care to stop the party turning sour.
Smarty said: “When it’s cold or wet, it’s best to wear some thin layers to help keep warm or at least a coat, hat and gloves which you can take off when you get inside
“It might be warm indoors but when you’re moving between places or heading home for the night, you could be outside in the cold for longer than you planned.
"Remember to wrap up warm and arrange transport to get home at the end of the night.
“You should also take extra care if you are walking in high heeled shoes and drinking alcohol, and remember to try walking like a penguin to avoid slips and trips on icy streets.”
Dr Andrew Kinnon, NHS Tayside’s clinical service director for winter, added: “Alcohol can make you less aware of the cold and this can lead to accidents and potential hypothermia so please consider how much you’re drinking as and try alternating with some soft drinks throughout the night.
"You also need to make sure you don’t drive until you are sure you have no alcohol left in your body as you can still be over the drink driving limit the next day.
“We’re seeing an increase in winter illnesses circulating in the community, particularly flu, norovirus and RSV, so it’s important to protect yourself and others by getting vaccinated if you’re eligible, and making sure you regularly wash your hands and clean surfaces.
“Finally, if you are feeling unwell please stay at home until you feel better and don't risk passing on illness to your friends, family and colleagues.”