Students celebrate mental health qualifications success
The latest group of learners to undertake the SQA Mental Health and Wellbeing Award gathered at Arbroath charity Reach Across’s Guthrie Port office recently to share their final projects and celebrate their success.
Fully funded by the charity and delivered by training company SETS LTD, projects ranged from information about how to cope with work-related stress to managing well-being as a Therapet owner.
There was also children’s resource on talking about emotions and a detailed outline for a holistic therapy approach to dealing with trauma workshop.
Sandra Ramsay, founder of Reach Across, said: “The resources produced under this course through the diverse approach used by Marie never fail to amaze me.
"This award is invaluable in raising awareness and so enabling prevention through intervention and support.”