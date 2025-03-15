Stonemason Sarah shows that traditional skills are no longer jobs for the boys

​Sarah Tebbs would like to see more women pursue a career in stonemasonry and other heritage crafts.

An Arbroath-based stonemason who is helping to preserve some of Scotland’s most important historic buildings has called for more women to consider learning such skills.

Sarah Tebbs said the country is “full of historic buildings in need of repair” but not enough people are aware that learning traditional skills can lead to a fulfilling career.

The 25-year-old, who previously worked as an outdoor activities instructor, is undertaking an apprenticeship in stonemasonry with Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The heritage agency is working with the Institute of Conservation (Icon) and partners to develop a new risk register to highlight the traditional building and heritage skills most at risk of disappearing, including thatching, traditional stained and leaded glass making, architectural blacksmithing and stonemasonry.

Demand for such skills is growing rapidly, partly because of the urgent need to retrofit historic buildings to help meet national net zero targets. However, there is a lack of training opportunities.

A YouGov poll commissioned by HES found that the majority of Scots (78%) think it is important that more people learn the skills required to preserve the historic environment. Similarly, the survey found that 82% think it important that there is adequate training provision.

Sarah, who is originally from Lincoln, became interested in learning stonemasonry when she visited Lincoln Cathedral on a primary school trip, but only recently decided to pursue it as a career.

She said: “Our upcoming project is replacing several damaged cills at the Abbot’s House in Arbroath Abbey. The stone is ready to be cut, but we need all relevant approvals and checks in place. All the cutting we do at college is done by hand, using techniques stonemasons have used for centuries. The main difference is the strength and quality of our tools.

“Power tools and machinery have made shaping stone more efficient, but knowing traditional methods is essential for working at sites without access to power, when machinery fails or when replicating historic stonework.”

Sarah hopes to help secure the future of stonemasonry in Scotland by demonstrating to others that learning the skill is worthwhile.

She added: “How many children do you think know what a stonemason is? You can’t aspire to a job you don’t know exists. I’m here because I was exposed to it at a young age and carried that curiosity into adulthood.

“Stonemasonry is a male-dominated field, which can be intimidating, especially if you are not used to that environment. I’ve worked at outreach events for school and university leavers and spoken to young women who didn’t think this was something they could do. It’s strange to hear that in 2025, but there are still social and psychological barriers that can prevent us from pursuing careers in construction. I want to show that stonemasonry is a role for any gender.”

Dr David Mitchell, director of cultural assets at HES, said: “We’re delighted that Sarah is enjoying her apprenticeship and is already gaining experience working on some very important projects. However, we need more people to have similar opportunities and would particularly welcome interest from women who – as she rightly points out – might not previously have considered such a career.”

HES and Icon will develop the Heritage Skills At Risk Register to encourage other organisations to address similar skill shortages. The initiative also highlights the lack of training facilities. HES is the largest stonemasonry trainer in Scotland, with the City of Glasgow College being the only other place offering this craft.

There are no courses for architectural blacksmithing at all or thatching north of Arbroath.

Dr Mitchell added: “We have been sounding the alarm on Scotland’s heritage skills shortage for some time and it is now reaching a critical point. The Heritage Skills At Risk Register is a proactive measure to address this crisis. We must significantly increase training opportunities to ensure our traditional and historic buildings are preserved for future generations.

“Traditional skills are not just about conserving the past; they are crucial to Scotland's future, particularly in our efforts to achieve net zero. With approximately one in five homes in Scotland being built before 1919, these skills will play a pivotal role in our journey towards a sustainable future.”