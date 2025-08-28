Stagecoach staff raise over £1000 in Kiltwalk challenge

A determined team from Stagecoach’s Arbroath Depot has successfully completed the Dundee Kiltwalk recently, raising over £1000 for Breast Cancer UK in the process.

Led by deputy manager Debbie Doherty, the group – which included driving instructor Ali Ross, Tony McReynolds, Jake Egan and Linda Thomson – completed the 21-mile Mighty Stride in just over six hours.

Starting at West Sands in St Andrews, the route - the longest on the Kilt Walk - took walkers through Tayport and over the Tay Bridge, finishing at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens.

In addition to online donations, the team also collected generous contributions in cash, which helped to take their fundraising total over the four-figure milestone.

Pictured are Tony McReynolds, Alistair Ross, Debbie Doherty and Linda Thomson.

The group were given a motivational boost ahead of the walk when Arbroath FC manager David Gold, who guided the Red Lichties to promotion into the Scottish Championship last season, sent a personal good luck message.

Debbie said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have completed the Dundee Kiltwalk together and even more delighted to raise such a fantastic amount for Breast Cancer UK.

"The encouragement we’ve had from family, friends, colleagues and even Arbroath’s manager has been amazing.

“We set out to do something positive and to see it inspire people around us has made it even more special.”

Buoyed by their achievement, the Stagecoach Arbroath team has already set their sights on going one better in 2026 by taking on all four Kiltwalk events across Scotland: Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh.

David Frenz, Interim Managing Director at Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic achievement by Debbie and the team.

"Completing the Dundee Kiltwalk in such an impressive time and raising more than £1000, shows real dedication and community spirit.

“We’re proud of the way our colleagues embody Stagecoach’s values, supporting causes that matter deeply to them and to our communities.

“We look forward to cheering them on again next year as they aim for all four Kiltwalks.”