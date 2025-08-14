Stagecoach quartet step out for charity at this weekend’s Kilt Walk

Four Stagecoach employees from the Arbroath depot are set to park the bus and lace up their walking boots for this year’s Dundee Kiltwalk as they raise vital funds for a charity close to their hearts.

Duty manager Debbie Doherty, driving instructor Ali Ross, and drivers Tony McReynolds and Linda Thomson will be among thousands taking part in the charity event this Sunday (August 17).

Debbie will be walking to raise money for Breast Cancer UK, and donations can be made via her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/debbie-doherty-1?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL

This is the latest show of support from Stagecoach, which is an official partner of the Kiltwalk and is providing free bus travel for all Kiltie volunteers across Scotland through the Stagecoach Bus App.

Pictured are the Stagecoach staff members who will take part in this weekend's Kilt Walk in Dundee.

Volunteers can use the app to plan journeys, track buses in real time and receive service updates, helping them get to and from Kiltwalk events in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh.

Debbie said: “I’m really pleased to be taking part in this year’s Dundee Kiltwalk to support Breast Cancer UK. It’s a cause that means a lot to me, and I’m grateful for any support people can give.

“I’ll be walking alongside some of my amazing colleagues from the Arbroath depot; it’s great to be part of something so positive that brings people together for such worthwhile causes.”

David Frenz, interim managing director at Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Debbie, Ali, Tony and Linda for stepping up and taking part in the Dundee Kiltwalk this year. Our team are passionate about supporting causes that matter to them and to the communities we serve.

“As well as fundraising, we’re delighted to support the incredible Kiltie volunteers who make the event possible, by offering free bus travel and making it easier for them to be part of something truly special.”