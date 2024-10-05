SSEN team turns out to help keep beach pristine

​SSEN team members are pictured with Andy Matthews, Lunan Bay Communities Partnership chairperson.

SSEN Distribution’s Project Services team has taken to the golden sands of Lunan Bay Beach in support of the Great East Coast Beach Clean, with their hard work also coinciding with the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean, which ran from September 20-29.

Speaking after the tidy-up, Geraldine Higgins, Strategic Project Liaison Lead (North) for SSEN’s Large Capital Delivery team, said the company's involvement was part of its ‘Be the Difference Days’ programme.

She said: “Our team thoroughly enjoyed their day at Lunan Bay, joining up with so many like-minded people from across the local community, coming together to keep this beautiful part of the Angus coastline looking so lovely, as well as bolstering the fantastic ongoing work of The Lunan Bay Communities Partnership and the wider Angus Clean Environments.

“We’re always looking to be a good neighbour in the communities we serve, and our colleagues across the country dedicate their company-provided ‘Be the Difference Days’ to good causes such as this every year, working with charities, local good causes and environmental bodies to play their part.”

SSEN’s Project Services team collected a wide range of discarded items including an empty champagne bottle, dog toys, polystyrene cups, rope, a child’s spade, bags and a blanket. All finds were recorded for the Angus Clean Environments campaign, which in turn will feed into the Great British Beach Clean.

Following the beach clean, the team donated their litter picking grabbers to the Lunan Bay Communities Partnership for wider use by like-minded members of the public.

Andy Matthews, Lunan Bay Communities Partnership chairperson, added: “Lunan Bay beach is the jewel in the Angus crown. We would ask all visitors to respect the beach and to adhere to the Scottish outdoor access codes, disposing of their litter responsibly. We welcome the efforts of SSEN’s Project Services team in cleaning the beach as part of the Great East Coast Beach Clean and we fully appreciate their kind donation of litter pickers to the Lunan Bay Communities Partnership.”