SSEN opens up £2million cash pot

SSEN Transmission has launched its first ever Community Benefit Fund, allowing organisations to apply for a share of £2 million for projects that will aid skills development, support the culture of local communities, and help alleviate fuel poverty.

The fund marks the beginning of what could be over £100 million in support for communities in the north of Scotland, delivered as part of the largest electricity infrastructure programme the region has ever seen.

From today, groups throughout SSEN Transmission’s network area* can apply for a share of the funding being released from the company’s opening £10m Regional Community Benefit Fund, from a minimum amount of £40,000 up to £500,000.

The deadline for applications is Friday 22 November, and decisions will be made in January 2025. Details of how to apply and eligibility requirements are available at ssen-transmission.co.uk/communitybenefit

The launch of the Regional Fund is expected to be followed early next year by the launch of local funds dedicated to communities situated close to new infrastructure developments.

Based on initial indications from the UK Government, SSEN Transmission anticipates that over £100m in community benefit funding will be delivered in communities through its £20bn investment to upgrade the transmission network across the north of Scotland in support of UK and Scottish Government net zero and energy security ambitions.

Following extensive consultation with the public in 2023, the company has confirmed that priority for funding from its Regional Fund will be given to projects that deliver on one or more of three identified themes: People, Place, and reducing fuel poverty levels.

In July, SSEN Transmission appointed former Scottish government Minister Peter Peacock as inaugural Chair of the Regional Fund, which is overseen by an independent panel responsible for assessing applications.

Peter said: “This is first and foremost a great opportunity allowing charities and community organisations to deliver transformational impact and improve places and the lives of people."