SSEN launches the first of four preliminary community funds

SSEN Transmission has marked a major step towards what could be over £100m in funding for communities across the north of Scotland with the launch of the first of its community benefit funds.

These are dedicated to projects located close to new transmission infrastructure, and the company is offering grants of up to £5000 through its East Coast 400kV Overhead Line Upgrade Local Fund, which has a total value of £252,000.

Applications are invited from projects based along the 170km route of the existing East Coast overhead line from Kintore in Aberdeenshire to north-east Clackmannanshire, which is being upgraded from 275kV to enable its operation at the increased voltage of 400kV.

These works cover the following Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

The fund aims to support initiatives that benefit community health and well-being, suich as walking groups, mental and physical health support groups, befriending services and sports clubs.

It is the first of four such funds, encompassing onshore and offshore transmission projects, whicvh have been developed in consultation with key stakeholders.

The preliminary funds are expected to be followed by more, aligned to SSEN Transmission’s £20bn investment in new transmission infrastructure in the north of Scotland.

Christianna Logan, director of customers and stakeholders, said: “Our expectation is that these will be followed by many more local funds in the coming years, which could amount to over £100m in funding for communities across the north of Scotland.

“Each fund will be unique to the areas where our projects are based, and decisions over funding applications will be made by an independent panel of local people that best represent the interests of communities.”

A webinar will take place this Wednesday, (December 11) from 7pm-8pm where people can learn more about the fund. Applications to join the independent panel overseeing the fund by the application deadline of January 31. For more details, and information on the webinar, visit www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/communitybenefit