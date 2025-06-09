Spesavers is lining up to help grassroots football clubs to improve their pitches

Specsavers has partnered with Scottish international stars Kirsty Smith and Erin Cuthbert to launch the Best Worst Pitch initiative.

Open to clubs across the UK, the initiative will provide 50 teams who are most in need with professional line painting equipment and GPS pitch mapping, pitch maintenance equipment, as well as maintenance training to help them maintain their pitches through the next season and beyond.

Clear and accurate line markings are vital not just for ensuring structure and fairness in the game, but also for helping players and officials navigate the pitch-enhancing visibility, spatial awareness, and overall safety throughout play.

Kirsty said: “Grassroots football is the heart and soul of the game. It’s important that we back the communities and dedicated volunteers who keep it running.

​Erin Cuthbert is backing the search for Scotland's Best Worst Pitch.

"I remember how tough it was playing on a rough pitch, but it didn’t hold me back, it just made me realise how important these pitches are.

“This is a campaign I’m really proud of – The Best Worst Pitch initiative will ensure that pitches are in the best condition possible so that everyone can enjoy using them.”

The announcement comes as UK football governing bodies have recently highlighted that maintaining grassroots pitches across the UK is one of the main issues facing the sport.

In addition to providing equipment, Specsavers is also offering training and education to the selected clubs, aiming to tackle some of the long-term challenges faced by grassroots teams and the volunteers who maintain their pitches.

The ultimate goal is to improve the quality and longevity of these pitches, ensuring local communities can continue to enjoy them for many matches to come.

Kim Bull, Specsavers’ PR and social lead, said: “This initiative means we can support more clubs and communities, like Tunley.

"By making faded lines more visible, we’re helping players to see the beautiful game more clearly. And hopefully make fewer mistakes!”

To find out more and to apply to the Best Worst Pitch initiative, go to www.specsavers.co.uk/best-worst-pitch-scotland.