Specsavers Arbroath has been announced as main sponsor for Angus's first Pride event
The opticians and audiology clinic, in the Abbeygate Shopping Centre, has committed to supporting the inaugural event, which will take place in the town’s Victoria Park on Saturday, August 30.
It is hoped that the sponsorship will help to boost the profile of the causes the organisation supports for members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the area.
Fiona Solomon, Angus Pride chairperson, said: “We are a small group of volunteers with one goal - to bring visibility and support to all LGBTQIA+ people in Angus, whilst simultaneously raising awareness and promoting inclusion.
“Our mission statement highlights our aim to collaborate with the local businesses and we are delighted that Specsavers Arbroath will be the headline sponsor of our first ever Angus Pride event.”
Jamie Buchan, retail director of Specsavers Arbroath, added: “We believe in inclusivity and accessibility for all, whether that’s through expert eye and hearing care or by supporting events like Angus Pride.
“As a locally owned business, we are committed to changing lives through better sight and hearing by making expert care accessible and affordable for everyone.
‘We’re incredibly proud to be the headline sponsor for the inaugural Angus Pride and look forward to celebrating this milestone event with the community.”
To keep up to date with Angus Pride, follow the event on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.