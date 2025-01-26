Site visit provides chance to discuss challenges to whisky industry

Stephen Gethins is pictured with Mark Kent, John Stirling and staff during the visit.

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins was given an insight into the challenges facing the Scotch whisky industry during a recent visit to a local business.

Mr Gethins met with John Stirling of Arbikie Distillery and Mark Kent, chief executive officer of the Scotch Whisky Association.

Mr Stirling, one of three brothers who co-founded and run the Arbikie Highland Estate, conducted a tour of the distillery which included their whisky casks dating back to their very first cask from 2015, new biodegradable packaging made from vegetables and their green hydrogen boiler.

They then discussed some of the key issues facing the industry, such as the impact of tariffs, the barriers to sustainable practices and the difficulties with trading with EU members post-Brexit.

Mr Kent said: "People and place play a critical part in the success of the distillery, with over 30 people employed from the local community to bring to life the site's grain to glass ethos.

“Arbikie is just one example of the many innovative sustainability solutions being demonstrated across the Scotch Whisky industry. With the industry's decarbonisation ambitions a key priority, support from local MPs and government is crucial to achieve the shared goal of net zero.”

Mr Gethins, added: “The dedication of local producers like Arbikie to sustainability not only strengthens Scotland’s reputation for excellence but also shows the vital role the industry plays in reaching net zero while supporting local jobs and communities.”

He continued: “The discussions were an important opportunity to address some of the key challenges facing the industry today and I am grateful for their time.

"From the damaging effects of tariffs to the additional barriers caused by Brexit, it’s clear that the sector needs robust support to protect its global standing, to expand to upcoming markets and drive forward its ambitions for a more sustainable future.

"As Scotland’s iconic export, Scotch Whisky deserves every effort to ensure it continues to thrive in a competitive and increasingly climate-conscious market."