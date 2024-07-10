Scottish SPCA seeking home for Syrian hamster
Lil Goose absolutely loves to burrow in his deep bedding and gnaw on his enrichment sprays. He seems to be well handled but like most hamsters he prefers to keep all four paws on the ground.
He will require a suitable, secure enclosure that is a minimum of 100 x 50 x 50 cm. Hamsters can travel a long way in the wild so it is important they have plenty of space. He will require different substrates in the enclosure, such as sand and coco coir. He will also require a large wheel to keep him moving and plenty of hides, including a multi-chamber hide. It is also important to remember that hamsters tend to come out at more unsociable hours. If you can give Lil Goose a home, apply at https://www.scottishspca.org/rehome-a-pet/16300-lil-goose