Scottish SPCA seeking home for Syrian hamster

​Lil Goose is currently in the care of the Scottish SPCA’s rehoming centre at Petterden.

The Scottish SCPA is looking for a new home for a Syrian hamster which is in the care of its Angus rescue and rehoming centre.

Lil Goose absolutely loves to burrow in his deep bedding and gnaw on his enrichment sprays. He seems to be well handled but like most hamsters he prefers to keep all four paws on the ground.