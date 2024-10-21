Scottish SPCA seeking a new home for Beagle cross Isla

​Beagle cross Isla is looking for someone to share spirited adventures in the outdoors.

Beagle cross Isla is now searching for her permanent home, as she is currently being cared for by the Scottish SPCA's Angus rescue and rehoming centre.

True to her adventurous breed, she thrives in the great outdoors and is eager to explore with an active family. While she adores her cuddle sessions, Isla also appreciates her independence and loves to roam around secure outdoor spaces doing her own thing.

Isla may be able to share her home with another canine companion of similar size, pending a successful introduction. She would thrive best in a home with older children or adults, where she can enjoy her own quiet space. Anyone looking for a loving, spirited companion to join them on outdoor escapades can find out more at https://www.scottishspca.org/rehome-a-pet/18090-isla.