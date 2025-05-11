Scottish SPCA offers Charity’s lifeline service for pet owners

​​Melanie Kiyani who accessed Pet Aid after seeking help at the Strathmartine Community Larder Foodbank in Dundee.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ (Scottish SPCA)

Struggling pet owners in Angus have been thrown a lifeline by the Scottish SPCA’s Pet Aid service, which has helped thousands of people across the country keep their beloved pets.

With the cost of living crisis continuing to hit families hard, many owners have faced the heartbreaking reality of choosing between feeding themselves or their pets, and many are also struggling with their pets’ behaviour or health. Last year alone, calls to the charity’s helpline by members of the public about giving up their pets increased by 24%.

And in Angus, the charity responded to 1437 reports of animals in need, and found 64 animals permanent homes.

Pet Aid was launched in 2023 to help keep pets and people together and preventing animals needing to come into the charity’s care unnecessarily. New figures reveal that the service, which has a food bank at the Kirriemuir Food Hub, dished out 66,895 meals for pets in 2024 alone – an average of 183 meals every day. The service has helped more than 8335 owners and their pets across Scotland since its launch in 2023. Research by the University of Edinburgh has found that the initiative, which operates through 52 foodbanks and 48 donation points, keeps families and their pets together as well as filling food bowls.

Professor Jo Williams, who led the research, said: “Pet Aid has enabled people to keep and look after their much-loved pets in times of financial crisis, when the loving support of pets is needed for human well-being. It has meant people and pets can stay together and avoided the grief that owners and their children experience when they lose a loved family pet.”

Pet Aid expanded in 2024 with the launch of Pet Aid Veterinary, a community-based service offering crucial health checks and medical care, thanks to funding from the Pets Foundation and a private donor. 489 animals were treated through the service in the Glasgow area in the first six months alone.

And this year the Scottish SPCA’s community support is expanding further, with new community animal behaviour support and the launch of Pet Aid Community Hubs, which bring the charity’s services and support into high streets and community centres through ‘pop up’ events. These offer free health checks for pets, access support for pet food, advice from an animal behaviourist and a chance to speak to the adoption and fostering team.

The first Hub took place in Dundee on April 2 and more dates are coming soon.

Jennie Macdonald, head of rehoming, fostering & community engagement said: “We can already see that our community services are better for animal welfare and better for local communities. Expanding our community services is also the best use of our supporters’ money - every penny we receive is donated by the public. We are pleased to be bringing more of these services into communities this year to help keep more pets and people together where they belong.”

Donations can be made via www.scottishspca.org. A list of donation points can be found at https://www.scottishspca.org/what-we-do/pet-aid and details of community hubs at https://www.scottishspca.org/what-we-do/pet-aid-community-hubs.