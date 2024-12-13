Scottish SPCA is ferreting out a new home for Gary

Gary is a charming and inquisitive ferret who is ready to find his new permanent home.

Currently in the care of the Scottish SPCA’s Angus rehoming Centre, he has a lot of love to give, but he can be a little shy at first. While he appears to have been well-handled, Gary sometimes gets startled and might give a gentle nip. Because of this, he is looking for a patient and understanding owner.

Gary’s perfect home would include a large setup with plenty of opportunities for mental and physical enrichment to keep his active mind and playful spirit satisfied.

Gary could also potentially bond with another suitable ferret, as long as introductions are done carefully. Anyone interested in giving Gary a home can apply via the charity’s website: https://www.scottishspca.org/rehome-a-pet/18905-gary

