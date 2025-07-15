Scottish Charity Air Ambulance launches unique fundraiser for helicopter fund

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) is offering its supporters the chance to take to the tarmac in a unique Run The Runway fundraiser at Perth Airport.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time ever, people will be able to race around the runways at the general aviation complex in an exclusive opportunity for SCAA supporters.

On the evening of Saturday, September 6, hundreds of men, women and children are expected to tackle the fast, flat, triangular runway system in either a 10km, 5km or 2.5km challenge. And entries are invited now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caryn Whitelaw, SCAA events officer, said the event was a tremendous opportunity for fundraisers seeking to record a personal best through to those keen to take up the chance of accessing the airport’s runways for a fun-filled activity.

SCAA mascots Nevis and Whirly sample Run The Runway experience.

She said: “We hope to welcome both serious runners and sedate strollers. All we ask is an entry fee and that they raise a minimum amount in sponsorship to help support SCAA’s life-saving work.”

Entrants will all receive a special SCAA-branded race T-shirt and a medal for crossing the finishing line, as well as being chip-timed. Funds raised will support Operation Skyward, the charity’s bid to raise an additional £2 million this year to support the provision of a new state-of-the-art H145 D3 replacement helicopter for its Aberdeen base.

Caryn added: “Run The Runway will not only be a great challenge for people – and terrific fun for everyone – but a way to support our ambition and sustain one of Scotland’s most critical services. Kicking up your heels at Perth Airport on September 6 will literally help save lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fees and fundraising targets for entrants are: 2.5km: £12 entry fee with a suggested fundraising target of £50; 5km: £17 entry fee with a suggested fundraising target of £100; 10km: £22 entry fee with a suggested fundraising target of £150.

Participants will also be able to call on support for their fundraising efforts, including sponsorship forms. And they can enjoy a race warm-up, entertainment, water stations, snacks and free parking on the evening itself.

Entries are open until the day of the run and further details can be found at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/OperationSkywardRuntheRunway.