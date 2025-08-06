ScotRail ready to roll with it with extra services for Oasis gigs

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:06 BST
The train operator has put on extra services for the band's Edinburgh concerts. (Pic: ScotRail)placeholder image
ScotRail is ready to roll with thousands of fans heading to see Oasis live at Scottish Gas Murrayfield this weekend, with extra services and more seats on trains to get concertgoers to and from the gigs in comfort.

The Manchester band will play three huge shows in Edinburgh on Friday (August 8), Saturday (August 9) and Tuesday (August 12), and the train operator is encouraging concertgoers to make the most of its already enhanced Festival timetable and take the train to the action.

With Edinburgh buzzing throughout August, ScotRail will have more services and extra carriages running as part of its Edinburgh Festivals uplift.

On the day of the gigs, ScotRail is adding additional services and capacity specifically for concertgoers, including late-night trains to key destinations such as Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee, Perth, and Dunblane.

Murrayfield stadium is a short walk or tram ride from Haymarket station, making train travel an easy and convenient option from across Scotland. Doors at the stadium open from 4pm.

When the concert ends, music-lovers are encouraged to walk back to Haymarket station promptly and join the holding area on Haymarket Terrace, where they will then be directed to the appropriate queue.

They are also being encouraged to buy their return tickets in advance as mTickets via the ScotRail app, online, at a ticket office or from a self-service machine, and to check their return journey times. Additional staff will be on hand to assist customers and keep things running as smoothly as possible.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “There’s real excitement building, and we’re thrilled to be helping fans travel to these massive shows. With more trains running throughout August for the Edinburgh Festivals, and additional late-night services for the gigs themselves, the train is the best way to get to and from the concerts.

“We’re encouraging everyone to plan their journey, make the most of the extra services and soak up the atmosphere of a great night.”

