Schoolchildren investigate the world of crime during three-day camp

​The children are pictured ready to tackle the world of forensics.

Schoolchildren gathered at Lathallan School recently to explore the world of law, forensics and criminal justice during a three-day study camp.

Delivered by Scots Law Talks, the camp at Johnshaven brought together 13 students from Aberdeenshire, Kincardineshire and Clackmannanshire with a hands-on immersive experience that sparked their passion for justice and truth.

From examining the commercialisation of crime through pop culture, to attempting police sketches of suspects, to examining the reporting of crime in the media, the group were kept busy.

On the last day of the camp, the students prepared for the world of forensic science. Dressed in their forensics suits, they had the chance to collect each other's fingerprints, before testing out their skills of fingerprint recovery on forensic evidence.

Several students expressed their renewed commitment to pursuing careers in law, politics and forensics after the camp. The experience provided them with invaluable insights and inspired them to make a positive impact on their communities.

Lindsay Conchar, Founder of Scots Law Talks, said: “Introducing this camp was one of my key goals when I founded Scots Law Talks and I am delighted it has come to fruition.

As well as our talks and forensics workshops which are primarily aimed at adults, this camp catered to a junior audience; an audience intrigued by crime, criminal law and forensics but an audience that perhaps did not have the opportunity to study the field within their school curriculum.

"As the pathways into law and forensics are quite linear, the camp has been developed to aid the young learners in making an informed decision on future study so they can move forward with confidence.

“Due to the success of the camp, we will be looking to build on its success and introduce it further afield as Scots Law Talks continues to grow.

"I would like to thank all of our attendees for their hard work over the last few days and Lathallan too for opening their doors during their academic holidays, to provide the perfect venue for the camp.”