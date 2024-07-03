School pipe band pays tribute to founder as part of 60th anniversary celebration

​The band visited the grave of former Pipe Major Harry Stott.

Members, parents, managers and instructors from past and present gathered recently to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Lathallan School Pipe Band.

The event in Johnshaven featured an afternoon workshop where everyone – current pupils and alumni - brushed up on their drumming skills and learned two new 3/4s celebratory tunes composed by piping instructor John Nevans as a tribute to Pipe Major Harry Stott and Jock Clarke, who were founding members of the pipe band.

A visit to the to town’s graveyard to honour PM Harry Stott was a particularly poignant moment of the day. S6 pupil Ruaridh, the current Pipe Major of the band, played Mr Stott's bagpipes during their visit to his graveside.

Mr Nevans paid tribute to Mr Stott, who had used the pipes to encourage his comrades during combat in 1915.

He said: “The pipes were given to Mr Stott after he gallantly stepped up to play the pipes for the soldiers in the Battle of Loos, during the First World War.

“Today in Johnshaven, we celebrate Stott’s work in creating this school band. I’ve been honoured to say that I’ve had the care of the band for 18 years which has been a privilege,” he added.

The band also performed in Johnshaven, greeted by crowds lining the street, gathering at the harbour, in front of Johnshaven Heritage Centre which currently has an exhibition about Stott’s story.

In the evening there was food, entertainment, and ceilidh dancing.