Sally sweeps up a storm with Aldi in aid of local charity

​Sally Myles raised a whopping £936 for Dundee & Angus Foodbank.

A Forfar shopper has raised £936.56 for a foodbank of her choosing, while picking up over £400 in Aldi favourites for herself.

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge, inspired by the legendary game show, recently returned to the town and lucky shopper Sally Myles, who was chosen as the winner of a competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for charity in July.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, she successfully found the hidden inflatable in store, meaning Aldi Scotland doubled the total value of her haul and donated the lump sum to her nominated charity, Dundee & Angus Foodbank.

Sally said: “The sweep was fantastic, and I really enjoyed it – it’s not often as an adult you get to do something so silly and childlike!

“I’m really pleased to have raised a good total for my local foodbank as well.”

Ken Linton, Dundee & Angus Foodbank manager, said: “We were so pleased to be nominated as the recipient charity, and are very grateful Sally and to Aldi. This generosity will make a real difference in our work to help those who need it most.”

Graham Nicolson, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, added: “We know that the Aldi Supermarket Sweep is a firm favourite with shoppers across the country, so we were delighted to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Sally who managed to raise an incredible £936.56 for Dundee & Angus Foodbank and snap up a whole load of Aldi treats for herself.”