The Calcutta Cup will be at Lathallan School this weekend.

The event, sponsored by IACS Consulting, promises an action-packed day of youth rugby on Saturday (April 20).

Lathallan Rugby 7s aims to showcase the talent of youth teams, attracting club sides and schools from across the North East. With approximately 440 players across U12s, U14s, U16s and U18s participating, the tournament promises a day of competitive sporting fixtures and family fun.

One of the highlights of the event will be the presence of the Calcutta Cup. Rugby enthusiasts will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with this historic trophy.

The cup is awarded to the winner of the match between England and Scotland played annually in the Six Nations Championship.

Richard Toley, Lathallan headmaster, said: "We are delighted to have the Calcutta Cup in attendance at the event this weekend.

“Over the past 12 years, thousands of young people have played rugby on our pitches as part of Lathallan Rugby 7s. The teams always bring such pride and excitement to the event and many players have gone on to become sports stars for Scotland. However, the most important thing is to see so many youngsters playing competitive rugby with smiles on their faces as 37 teams from the surrounding area take part.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank our main sponsors IACS Consulting and Scottish Rugby who have helped make the tournament what it is today.”

The Lathallan Rugby 7s Tournament will kick off at 10am and run until 4pm. Teams in attendance include Lathallan School, Robert Gordon's College, Ellon Rugby, Glenalmond College, SLM Blues, Deeside Rugby, High School Of Dundee, Garioch Rugby, Aberdeen Wanderers RFC, Gordonstoun School, Strathallan School, Montrose Rugby Club, Angus Colts and Morrison's Academy.