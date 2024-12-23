Royal Marines fundraiser faces biggest challenge yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The East of Scotland Royal Marines Association recently made a special presentation to one of its Arbroath stalwart members.

Malcolm Davies was given a ‘thank you’ letter and a silver engraved pocket watch in recognition for his years of work.

Malcolm has been a champion fundraiser for the East of Scotland branch of the RMA, and, as their fundraising rep has organised a host of activities, including bucket collections at various supermarkets and football matches which have raised thousands of pounds for Royal Marine Charities.

As a keen advocate of walking to keep fit, he has also completed many sponsored walks, raising even more funds for charity.

Chairman Dave Barton (left) and president Barry Barnwell with Malcolm.

Malcolm has stood down from the role, as he begins training for his most challenging walk yet.

On March 30 he will begin his ‘Walk Around Scotland’. This yomp, as it is known in the Marines, will take him several Months, but Malcolm is looking forward to the adventure of the walk, and meeting new people on the way.

His former comrades from the Marines will give him a proper send off as he begins his trip, and some of those former serving Marines will also escort his as far as Carnoustie.

If you see Malcolm on his walk, give him a toot on the car horn and give him a wave.

He will depart from Tesco car park at 9.30am on March 30.

On this occasion, he is hoping to raise £20000 each for the Scottish Mountain Rescue Service and the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.