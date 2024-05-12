Royal Marines Association makes special award in recognition of services to charity

​John Clark is pictured receiving his award. (Wallace Ferrier)

The Royal Marines Association held their Regional Annual General Meeting in the Sergeants’ Mess at 45 Cdo Condor on Saturday evening.

It was attended by members from the Highland, Glasgow, Edinburgh, East of Scotland and Northern Ireland branches, and was organised by regional chairman Lt Col Barry Barnwell OBE RM and vice-chairman Ed Wilson RM. A delicious meal was served, and, according to military tradition, an unoccupied table was set out where Denise Quinn of the Northern Ireland branch lit a candle for absent friends.