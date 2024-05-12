Royal Marines Association makes special award in recognition of services to charity
It was attended by members from the Highland, Glasgow, Edinburgh, East of Scotland and Northern Ireland branches, and was organised by regional chairman Lt Col Barry Barnwell OBE RM and vice-chairman Ed Wilson RM. A delicious meal was served, and, according to military tradition, an unoccupied table was set out where Denise Quinn of the Northern Ireland branch lit a candle for absent friends.
Informative talks were given by Lt Col Barnwell, Ed Wilson and Dave Barton East of Scotland chairman. The presentation of an honorary lifetime membership was also made by General Martin Smith CB OBE to auto entrepreneur John Clark for his valued support, and donations to Royal Marines charities.