Robyn named as top care home nurse in national awards
Robyn Oliphant, (now Robyn McInroy) clinical lead and a registered nurse at BCG Lisden, won the Care Home Nursing Award at the prestigious RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards.
The awards, from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland, spotlight excellence in Scottish nursing, acknowledging, highlighting, and celebrating the unwavering commitment and exceptional professional care provided by nursing staff across Scotland.
Robyn was one of three finalists in the Care Home Nursing Award category, which aims to recognise the impact and importance of nursing in social care and those who have made an outstanding contribution in person-centred care and quality of life for residents in care homes.
Robyn was inspired to study nursing while working as a carer at Lisden. Qualifying in Adult Nursing in 2020, she returned as a nurse in 2022 and now oversees the clinical needs of all her residents.
She said: “I didn’t know what I wanted to do after I finished my English degree and I came to BCG Lisden as a carer. I think I only worked for about nine months – but I loved it so much, I was doing six or seven shifts a week. There was a running joke that if there was ever a shift going, Robyn would do it.
“I do feel being a nurse was meant to be. It was the first job I’d had where I wasn’t watching the clock desperate to go home.”
Since re-joining Lisden, and joining her mother, Agnes - the home’s manager - Robyn has been instrumental in implementing more clinical reviews for the residents, with monthly reviews taking place with the local GP, which have significantly added to the quality of clinical care.
She has also provided training and support to a number of overseas nurses as they prepare for their OSCE exams.
Karen Johnson, BCG managing director, said: “Huge congratulations go to Robyn. She is a fantastic ambassador for BCG and we could not be more proud of her win. To see Robyn, an exceptional care home nurse, recognised by the RCN is a hugely significant moment for us.”