Robyn named as top care home nurse in national awards

​Robyn now oversees the clinical needs of all the home’s residents.

A nurse from a Kirriemuir care home has been recognised by the very best in the nursing sector for the outstanding level of care she provides to her residents.

Robyn Oliphant, (now Robyn McInroy) clinical lead and a registered nurse at BCG Lisden, won the Care Home Nursing Award at the prestigious RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards.

The awards, from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland, spotlight excellence in Scottish nursing, acknowledging, highlighting, and celebrating the unwavering commitment and exceptional professional care provided by nursing staff across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robyn was one of three finalists in the Care Home Nursing Award category, which aims to recognise the impact and importance of nursing in social care and those who have made an outstanding contribution in person-centred care and quality of life for residents in care homes.

Robyn was inspired to study nursing while working as a carer at Lisden. Qualifying in Adult Nursing in 2020, she returned as a nurse in 2022 and now oversees the clinical needs of all her residents.

She said: “I didn’t know what I wanted to do after I finished my English degree and I came to BCG Lisden as a carer. I think I only worked for about nine months – but I loved it so much, I was doing six or seven shifts a week. There was a running joke that if there was ever a shift going, Robyn would do it.

“I do feel being a nurse was meant to be. It was the first job I’d had where I wasn’t watching the clock desperate to go home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since re-joining Lisden, and joining her mother, Agnes - the home’s manager - Robyn has been instrumental in implementing more clinical reviews for the residents, with monthly reviews taking place with the local GP, which have significantly added to the quality of clinical care.

She has also provided training and support to a number of overseas nurses as they prepare for their OSCE exams.