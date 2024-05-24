RNLI volunteers and supporters do charity proud with fundraising total

Angela Moretti performing at the Montrose RNLI fundraising event. (Phoenix Photography Montrose)

A fundraising event organised by volunteers at Montrose Lifeboat Station raised a staggering £9338.71 to help save lives at sea and celebrate 200 years of the RNLI.

The event, ‘An evening with Montrose Lifeboat Crew’ and hosted at Montrose Town Hall, was stage by local volunteers to celebrate the charity's 200th year of saving lives at sea, and to help raise funds for the local lifeboat station.

The evening saw an incredible night of performances from Rebecca Kidd and Angela Morett, as well as a special cameo from the volunteer Montrose RNLI lifeboat crew.

Guests also enjoyed a disco, as well as a raffle and games with prizes up for grabs.

Mari McCrossan, volunteer crew at Montrose RNLI, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have raised £9,338.71 from the event last Saturday, and the volunteer crew would like to thank everyone who attended.

“We’d also like to give a special thanks to Montrose Port Authority, the headline sponsor of this event. All the funds raised will go towards the charity helping to save lives at sea for the next 200 years.”