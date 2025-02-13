RNLI volunteer joins the search for winning chef​

​Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteer Ben Thomson will take his seat at the judges table tonight (Thursday, February 13) on BBC’s Great British Menu, joining Tom Kerridge, Ed Gamble and Lorna McNee to find the winner of Scotland week.

The theme for the 20th anniversary of the flagship BBC series is ‘Great Britons’ and celebrates those who have shown extraordinary bravery, heroism and service in their communities.

Ben said it was a real honour to take a seat at the judging table, adding: “I was shocked and surprised to receive the call asking me to judge on such an iconic TV show.

“I enjoy my food, but when it comes to critiquing dishes technically, I wouldn’t know where to start!

Great British Menu judges, from left, Ed Gamble, Ben Thomson, Andi Oliver, Lorna McNee and Tom Kerridge. (Pic: Optomen Television Ltd)

“The calibre of food was incredible, and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Lorna, Tom and Ed made me feel really welcome.

“I certainly wouldn’t class myself individually as a ‘Great Briton’, but collectively it was a privilege to represent my fellow RNLI volunteers whose courage and selflessness help their communities each and every day.”

Four Scottish chefs have been battling it out this week, with Ben and his fellow judges deciding on BBC Two tonight at 8pm who from the final two will make it to the series finale and have the chance to be crowned the winner of the Great British Menu 2025.

Ben joined the RNLI as a volunteer crew member after his life was saved by the charity.

On a bitterly cold November’s afternoon in 2012, Ben and his friend became separated from their jet skis in the River Tay. After five hours in freezing waters, they had all but given up hope.

Minutes before the search was called off, Ben’s faint whistle was heard onboard the RNLI lifeboat and the two were saved.

Within months, Ben started volunteering at Broughty Ferry RNLI, one of Scotland’s busiest stations, serving alongside the six crew members who played a part in his own rescue.

In his 12 years as an RNLI volunteer, Ben has been on over 100 rescue missions, saving five lives.

The RNLI operates at 238 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland and volunteers like Ben give their time to save lives at sea in service to their communities.