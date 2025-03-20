RNLI seeking new faces for its fundraising team

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is looking for people seeking a new opportunity this year who would fit the roles of face-to-face fundraisers.

The role helps the lifesaving charity to reach thousands of people every year, sharing important water safety messages with beachgoers and visitors to some of the summer’s most popular events. It is also vital in helping the RNLI to continue its lifesaving service, encouraging new supporters to sign up to make a donation.

A role within the RNLI’s face-to-face fundraising team offers flexible working in some great locations, including local lifeboat stations such as Broughty Ferry and North Berwick, or lifeguarded beaches in Fife. Fundraisers receive full, high-quality training and competitive rates of pay, while also developing valuable professional and personal skills.

This year, the lifesaving charity is looking to recruit around 200 face-to-face fundraisers, with part-time, full-time, seasonal and year-round opportunities available.

Mark, who works in the role in Scotland, said: “It’s an exceptionally rewarding role where you can make a real difference for the RNLI. The money you raise could help save lives at sea.”

Lucy Hampson, senior face-to-face fundraising manager at the RNLI, added: “Every year we need to find around 200 new face-to-face fundraisers – it really is a vital role in supporting the RNLI’s lifesaving work.

"If you’re friendly, energetic and able to talk to anyone, and interested in helping to share safety advice with thousands of beach visitors every summer, it could be the role for you.

“Face-to- face fundraising jobs are very flexible and offer the chance of working for the summer – or for longer – in some stunning coastal locations. I’d encourage anyone, no matter what career you are considering, to take up the challenge and apply for a role today.”

RNLI face-to-face fundraising vacancies are now available across the UK and Ireland with a range of hours from part- to full-time. To apply or find out more, visit rnli.org/FundraiserJobs