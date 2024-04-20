Resource centres recognised for excellence of support for autistic young people

​The Lilybank centre in Forfar is one of three run by the Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to achieve the National Autistic Society accreditation. (Google Maps)

Lilybank, on Arbroath Road; Rosehill in Montrose and Lochlands in Arbroath, all run by Angus Health and Social Care Partnership, have all achieved the National Autistic Society Advanced Award for their commitment to excellence.

The centres provide day services to those over 18 with a learning disability and/or a diagnosis of autism with a learning disability or have complex health needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Autistic Society’s Advanced Award recognises providers of education, social care and health who demonstrate exceptional standards in autism practice.

The accreditation process evaluates evidence-informed approaches and the ability to tailor support to individual needs.

It follows the award of NAS Autism Accreditation to the Angus facilities in 2021.

The Autism Accreditation Committee highlighted the centres’ robust working knowledge of evidence-informed approaches associated with good autism practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff demonstrated the ability to adapt specialist approaches to ensure support is highly-person centred, tailored to individual abilities, interests, preferences, and challenges.

Jillian Galloway, Angus Health and Social Care Partnership’s chief officer, welcomed the prestigious accreditation and commended the staff at all three centres for their work in achieving the award and for their continued efforts to maintain their standard of support.

She said: “I’m delighted our adult resource centres have received this award from the National Autistic Society.

“It highlights and confirms their dedication to fostering an environment where every autistic individual involved with the centres can not only thrive but develop essential skills to enhance their confidence and promote independence.